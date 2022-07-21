A big title match was announced for next week’s “Dynamite” after a surprise open challenge was issued Wednesday night.

Ricky Starks took on Cole Karter for the FTW Championship. Karter had answered an open challenge for a title match that Starks issued earlier in the day. The match came to a close after Karter hit a cutter on Starks. He looked for a 450 Splash off the top turnbuckle but he missed, which gave Starks the opportunity to hit a spear and pin Karter for the win. You can read the details of the full match and the rest of Wednesday’s “Dynamite” here.

After the match, Starks grabbed a microphone and said he has more left in his tank. He said he wanted to keep things going and issued another open challenge right there on the spot to whoever wanted a shot at the FTW Championship.

Danhausen’s music played and he appeared on stage to accept the challenge. Starks quickly backpedaled on his promise of another open challenge and clarified that he didn’t mean the match would be happening at that moment. He said it meant it would be happening next week. Tony Khan later made the title bout official.

Starks has held the FTW Championship for over 371 days, although he has defended it on only a handful of occasions. He won the title by defeating Brian Cage during Fyter Fest: Night One on “Dynamite” last year. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook came to the ring towards the end of that match. Hobbs grabbed the title and clocked Cage with it, allowing Starks the opportunity to deliver a spear for the win.

The match between Starks and Karter was announced only hours before “Dynamite” went on the air Wednesday night. Karter is a former WWE prospect. He was known as Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan on “NXT”. where was briefly part of Tony D’Angelo’s faction. Karter was released by WWE last month, reportedly over an unspecified “policy issue”.

