A new championship match has been added to the card for tonight’s AEW “Dynamite”.

Ricky Starks issued an open challenge earlier today for an FTW Championship match during tonight’s episode. Cole Karter accepted the challenge and the match was made official Wednesday evening.

Karter first appeared in AEW in April 2021 when he lost to Lance Archer on an episode of “Dark”. He wrestled a handful of other matches throughout that year in singles, tag team, and trios action against the likes of The Factory, Colt Cabana, Dark Order, and Paul Wight. He was most recently spotted at the latest set of “Dark” tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Karter is just coming off a run on WWE “NXT” where he wrestled under the name Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and was part of the D’Angelo family alongside Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Karter signed with the company as part of the mid-March Performance Center class earlier this year. He was released in June of this year, reportedly due to an unspecified “policy issue”.

Prior to signing with WWE, Karter was a regular on the U.S. independent scene. He returned to his indie roots this past weekend when he defeated Rush Freeman at an International Wrestling Cartel show in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Here is the rest of the card for tonight’s show:

Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston (with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended in a shark cage)

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor)

The Baddies (Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan) vs. Athena and Willow Nightingale

Swerve In Our Glory Tag Team Championship Celebration

Ricky Starks (c) vs. Cole Karter for the FTW Championship

Wrestling INC.’s live coverage of “Dynamite” will begin at 8 PM ET/7 PM PT/5 PM PT.

