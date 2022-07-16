It was revealed yesterday from AEW Founder and CEO Tony Khan that one of their top talents, Andrade El Idolo, was out of action with an undisclosed injury. Khan hinted that he’s on the mend and will resume the storyline set up between him and his partner, Rush, versus The Lucha Bros, Penta Oscura & Rey Fenix, upon his return.

When the news got out and fans were beginning to be concerned for Andrade’s health, he took to social media to shed some light on why he’s taking a breather from the in-ring action.

“[It’s] nothing serious,” Andrade noted. “I have inflammation in my ankle, it is because I have been in the business for almost 20 years!!!”

Andrade was originally scheduled to face Will Ospreay at the NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month but was replaced by Orange Cassidy for undisclosed reasons. It was hinted at by Andrade, himself, that the relationship between lucha libre promotions AAA and CMLL were contributing to why he would be left off the show. He instead competed against Fenix on the June 24 “Rampage”, which was the last time he was in action. He won that bout with help from Rush, his longtime friend and former CMLL partner, thus marking the official forming of The Los Faccion Ingobernables in AEW.

Andrade can be added to the long list of AEW stars that are currently recovering from injuries, including AEW World Champion CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, Santana, Jungle Boy, Penelope Ford, The Bunny, and more. Stay tuned for the latest updates on AEW injuries.

He’ll be ringside for Private Party vs Lucha Bros on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight, he’s been hurt since the classic vs @ReyFenixMx 3 weeks ago.

He got @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen to help him tonight, & Lucha Bros both still want a piece of @AndradeElIdolo & @rushtoroblanco too https://t.co/YtIa1uqwXH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 15, 2022

Nothing serious. I have inflammation in my ankle, it is because I have been in the business for almost 20 years!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 @ewrestlingnews https://t.co/8G06nB7aBD pic.twitter.com/1tvi7ATDDF — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 16, 2022

