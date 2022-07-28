Ahead of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between the Street Profits and reigning champions the Usos at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, one-half of the challengers, Angelo Dawkins, appeared on “Busted Open Radio” to discuss Vince McMahon and Triple H’s influence on his career.

“I mean, Vince is an icon in this business, both entertainment and outside of WWE,” Dawkins said. “Wish him nothing but the best. He’s always believed in me and [Montez Ford], especially. He’s always given us great advice and all that … We wish him nothing but the best.”

McMahon retired from WWE last Friday amid allegations that the 76-year-old paid out hush money to former employees to cover up sexual misconduct and infidelity. He’s been an integral part of the creative process for WWE’s on-screen product for as long as many people can remember, but now, his son-in-law Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) will be assuming all responsibilities in that department, similar to the role he held during his tenure leading the “NXT” brand between 2012 and 2021. Dawkins revealed the “whole Street Profit train” was the brainchild of Levesque during his “NXT” days, as he wanted to see what Dawkins and Ford looked like together as a team.

“Just him being able to give us advice and stuff like that, even when we were in ‘NXT,'” Dawkins said. “Everybody could tell when we’re not being ourselves, and him and Vince always were able to tell like, ‘Hey, don’t be afraid to be you. You guys belong here. Y’all need to start acting like y’all belong here. Act like y’all run the place a little bit.’ … Even though Vince has gone and wish him nothing but the best, we got Triple H, and he’s gonna pick up and keep the ball rolling.”

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship match will take place on Saturday in Nashville, TN at Nissan Stadium. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who also be competing in “Ric Flair’s Last Match” this weekend, will serve as special guest referee.

