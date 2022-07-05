Things are looking grim for the alliance between The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club, aka the Ass Boys, following some tension between the two sides after a loss on “AEW Dynamite” last Wednesday. But before the group can break up, Acclaimed star Anthony Bowens had to tell the story about how the group first came together.

Bowens did just that in an appearance on “Talk is Jericho” this past Friday, on Canada Day.

“Actually, that was us,” Bowens said. “Everything that we’ve been doing is us. We saw the chemistry that we had together, in terms of just talking and hanging around each other at the arena, and we figured it was an opportunity to really blend it together. We brought the idea to Tony, he gave us the thumbs up, which I think is one of the coolest things about being here. We have a boss who trusts us but also knows when to put his foot down when it’s getting a little bit crazy. But he trusts us to put together the pre-tapes that we’re doing every single week, whether we’re doing it on Dynamite or doing [Dark and Dark: Elevation] … He trusts us with that.”

Not just satisfied with the origin story of The Acclaimed/Ass Boys union, Jericho also asked about the group’s use of “scissoring”, and what it meant.

“Scissoring is simply a sign of friendship and nothing more,” Bowens said with a laugh. “That was another thing [that came up] organically. A lot of things that people love about The Acclaimed have all been organic stuff, which is pretty cool too. There was one time on ‘Dark’ where I hit my little pose where I put my hand down and it looks like an A. Then Max came up from behind and I think, just to rib me, he tried to catch me with the scissor, and I reacted to it like, ‘Whoa, what are you doing?!’ Again, in the beginning, I was super safe with things … They actually asked us to stop doing it for a little bit.

“And then, I think Max milked my fingers once, which was even worse. So they were like, ‘Go back to the scissoring.’ I was just on the floor for — I can’t remember what match it was, but I knew we were on to something when the entire front row had their hands out and they were all yelling, ‘Bowens, scissor me!’ And then it just became a thing. And now, we do meet and greats, we just did one last weekend where we signed for 4, 5 hours straight, just a constant line. Every person wanted to scissor, they wanted to double scissor, they wanted to chain scissor, they wanted to do all kinds of scissoring. So, it’s a thing now. It’s the new craze in wrestling.”

