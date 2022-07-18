AEW star AQA says she has decided to “step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future,”citing the toll the business has taken on her body and her mind.

“For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn’t want to be seen as weak,” AQA wrote in a post on her social media, “But it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had.”

The 25-year-old said she wants to spend some time reflecting on what is the best path for her. She thanked AEW for her time with the company, along with every opponent, trainer, promoter, fan, and anyone else she crossed paths with during her career.

AQA signed with AEW in February. Her debut match in the company came in a championship match on “AEW Dynamite” against TBS Champion Jade Cargill, which she lost. She had six more matches in AEW, all of which were shown on the company’s “AEW Dark” or “AEW Dark: Elevation” YouTube shows. AQA also appeared on the Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor “Zero Hour” pre-show, where she defeated Miranda Alize.

Prior to joining AEW, AQA was part of WWE’s developmental system. She signed with the company in January 2021 and made sporadic appearances on “WWE NXT” under the ring name Zayda Ramier. Her tenure in WWE lasted less than a year, however — she was among a group of individuals released by the company last November after being “medically disqualified” due to a health issue.

AQA is a product of Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling school. She’s a two-time former ROW Diamonds Division Champion, winning the title in 2018 and 2019 with her two reigns lasting a combined 231 days. Her last match took place in Warrior Wrestling, where she unsuccessfully challenged Athena for that promotion’s women’s championship last month.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]