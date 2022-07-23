In the final days and hours leading into ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, we are learning about new matches and additional stars appearing. According to a new report from “Fightful,” a former ROH Pure Champion and WWE NXT talent will also be backstage during the show: Josh Woods. At this time, it’s unclear if Woods will play a role on the actual pay-per-view or pre-show, but for fans of the skilled talent, it’s a good sign that he’s still interacting with the ROH talent and the company’s new owner, Tony Khan.

Woods signed a contract with WWE NXT back in 2014 but found little success during his run with the company. He never quite reached any levels of success on television, only being featured in a few battle royals while he was signed. Still, Woods would compete at live events when the company was touring around Florida, picking up his very first win with the brand on January 30, 2016, against Gzim Selmani.

After leaving WWE, Woods would turn his attention to Ring of Honor, where he ultimately thrived, winning the “Top Prospect” ROH Tournament in 2017. In September 2021, Woods reached the peak of his career so far when he managed to defeat Jonathan Gresham at ROH’s 19th Anniversary Show to win his first Pure Championship. Woods then appeared at the Supercard of Honor XV event in April 2022 — the first ROH show ran by their new owner, Tony Khan — and would drop the belt to the current champ, Wheeler Yuta.

We know that Yuta will be in action tonight when he defends that Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia on the main card, but will Woods make an appearance? You can see the current card for ROH Death Before Dishonor below:

Zero Hour Pre-Show:

* Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony vs. Tony Deppen, Alex Zayne and Blake Christian

* Colt Cabana vs. Anthony Henry

* The Shinobi Shadow Squad vs. The Trustbusters

* Willow Nightingale vs. Allysin Kay

Main Show:

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s Championship

* FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Championships in a 2 out of 3 falls match

* The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch, and Bateman) (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championships

* Rush vs. Dragon Lee

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]