This past weekend, the WWE Universe witnessed the unpredictable, violent spectacle that is the Money in the Bank premium live event. When all was said and done and the winners and losers were determined, the event proved to be a showcase for young, up-and-coming talents like Liv Morgan and Theory, who managed to win their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches. Morgan chose to cash in her title shot later that same night, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion.

Behind the scenes, the company is feeling a wave of success similar to that of the MITB winners. According to Fightful, WWE executives were notified earlier today that WWE racked up several accomplishments with the latest installment of the MITB PLE.

For starters, MITB 2022 was the “most-viewed WWE Money in the Bank event in history.” This is especially impressive considering that the show was lacking an Undisputed WWE Universal Title defense from the current champion, Roman Reigns, as well as several top stars, including Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Rhea Ripley, all of whom are currently recovering from injuries.

The company also touts that merchandise sales compared to the 2021 Money in the Bank event were “up 95 percent”, making them the highest in MITB history. They also claim the event was the “second highest gate” in MITB history after ticket sales were tallied.

As previously reported, the vibe backstage was positive during the show following a talent meeting held by Interim WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon, Executive VP for Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE and Executive Producer of NXT Triple H, and WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, earlier in the day. The meeting was described as a rally that pushed everyone who works for the company to remain united as a family. Additionally, though Khan was present throughout, it was reported that only Stephanie and Triple H spoke when addressing the WWE stars.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]