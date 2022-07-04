A few more details were revealed about the meeting Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H had on Saturday afternoon before the Money In Bank premium live event.

According to Fightful Select, the meeting was said to be positively received. During the meeting, Stephanie told talent that her door was always open. To close the meeting, she thanked everyone.

One longtime talent told Fightful that it was simply a staff meeting, saying much of what talent already knew. It was also noted that not all talent was in attendance.

All three are said to be generally well-liked by WWE talent and Stephanie is adored based on what talent told Fightful.

As noted, Vince McMahon, Stephanie, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Nick Khan, and Pat McAfee were all in attendance last night at UFC 276.

Vince stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE after allegations were made surrounding an affair he had with a former employee. Stephanie is serving as Interim WWE CEO, while Vince still plays a role in the creative direction of WWE programming.

Results of last night’s Money In The Bank event are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]