It’s entirely possible the WWE Universe will get to “walk with Elias” once more.

Fightful Select is reporting that one of the proposed plans for tonight’s episode of “WWE Raw” features Elias, and that “materials have been prepared” for the wrestling troubadour’s return, though there is no confirmation that Elias is set to appear. Elias has been appearing “alongside” his twin brother Ezekiel, and there are rumors of a still-to-debut third brother, Elrod, who has been teased for three weeks now. The family has been a thorn in the side of Kevin Owens, who feels he’s the only one that can see through the former Elias’ charade.

Elias isn’t the only possible return tonight, as the report notes that a segment was pitched where Alexa Bliss’s doll Lilly was stolen, but the site was uncertain if this pitch had been accepted. Bliss and Lilly have been featured on TV, including a recent WWE credit card commercial, but Bliss has not wrestled since competing in the Money In The Bank ladder match earlier this month.

This new report also states that R-Truth is supposed to referee an unspecified match on tonight’s show.

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was announced to make an appearance, and according to Fightful Select, he’ll be joined by Money In The Bank winner Theory, Riddle, Omos, The Street Profits, MVP & Reggie. Elias, Alexa Bliss, and R-Truth are also noted as definitely scheduled for tonight, though there was no confirmation on what the three superstars would be doing. “WWE Raw” will be broadcast from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts