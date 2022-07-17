There has been an update about WWE Superstar Bayley and SummerSlam.

According to an exclusive report from PWInsider, Bayley is scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend.

Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center last July. Initially, the timeline of her return was set at nine months.

One of Bayley’s last televised matches took place on “WWE SmackDown” in June 2021. She was in a mixed tag match with Seth Rollins. The pair had defeated Bianca Belair and Cesaro (now AEW star Claudio Castagnoli).

Bayley isn’t the only WWE Superstar that has been out of action that will be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend.

As noted, Big E will be making his first public appearance since suffering a major injury on “WWE SmackDown” on March 11. Big E will be working with WWE between July 27-29 in Nashville at a talent tryout for current and graduated college athletes.

Below is the current SummerSlam lineup:

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE: JEFF JARRETT

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

Stay tuned for updates!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]