Triple H spoke very highly of the current “Raw” Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair at the SummerSlam Tryouts today ahead of the massive pay-per-view event tomorrow night in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Game told the candidates that WWE was looking for the next Bianca Belair by the end of the day.

“It means a lot to me, just walking in today. It brings back so many memories for me,” said Belair, when asked what she thought of Triple H’s comments. “My first tryout was actually in front of fans as well at the Arnold Classic, so I know what it’s like to be in their shoes. All I can say is that there are some future WrestleMania main eventers here and it means a lot that I was here to witness their very first time stepping in the ring.”

All prospects at the tryout were former college athletes from various sports backgrounds and the tryouts ran over several days as WWE continues to build their NIL program. This was also the first time the company ran a viewing experience for tryouts that gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the process works for a $20 fee.

Belair herself is a former college athlete, having competed in the hurdles event as part of the University of South Carolina, Texas A&M, and the University of Tennessee over six years. She is also a former CrossFit competitor and powerlifter but was forced to give that up due to injury.

Belair is the reigning “Raw” Women’s Championship, having defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to win back the title. She has had successful defenses against Queen Zelina, Sonya Deville, Carmella, and Asuka and will be facing Lynch in a rematch at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Watch the full interview below on Wrestling INC.’s official YouTube channel:

