With Vince McMahon resigning from all roles that he held in WWE including CEO, chairman of the board, head of creative, and more, Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, Vince’s son-in-law, has taken over the creative department for the main roster in WWE, and many of his former “NXT” stars are excited to see him.

“Triple H, he’s been such a huge part of my career,” Belair said during an appearance on “The Masked Man Show.” “He was there in ‘NXT’ when I first got started. He was one of the first ones that had faith in me, and saw something in me, and put me on the big stage, and after the Mae Young Classic with Kairi Sane, he pulled me aside and shared these words with me that I always keep to myself, but it was validation of like, ‘I was born to do this.’ … Now for him to be here for my future, I’m just excited for him to be here and see where this goes.”

Prior to handling the creative side of WWE on the main roster, Triple H played a big part in the storytelling, character development, and creativity in “NXT,” where Belair made her in-ring debut in 2016. Belair grew quickly as a competitor — by 2019, she was already winning most of her matches and competing on four NXT Takeover events — three of which were matches for the NXT Women’s Championship — but also losing at all four. The EST has found much more success since arriving on the main roster, only losing in one-on-one action five times since arriving in April 2020, with her most recent singles loss taking place on the July 11th edition of “WWE Raw,” when she lost to Carmella via count-out.

Belair has also seen herself win the Royal Rumble in 2021, the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship, which she won in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37, defeating Sasha Banks, and the “Raw” Women’s Championship, which she will defend against Becky Lynch tomorrow at SummerSlam.

