“WWE Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair gets to spend her time on the road alongside her husband Montez Ford, which has its fair share of positives and negatives. She admitted to “Z100” that Ford ribbed her when she was first brought to the main roster and spoke about The Usos, with Ford telling her “they’re not twins.”

Belair was surprised by that, saying, “they look just alike,” but the rib ended up working as she said, “I was in the locker room one day talking, and I was like, ‘I can’t believe The Usos aren’t twins.,’ [The other talent] looked at me like, ‘What are you talking about? They are twins’. So I’m like, ‘My husband told me they aren’t twins.'”

Rather than addressing the situation straight away, Belair revealed it went on for “probably a couple of months,” as she put her faith in Ford, who was able to get trick her on that occasion.

“I was so adamant about it, like, ‘No, they’re not, they’re not twins,’ and they’re like, ‘What are you talking about? Yes, they are.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, nevermind,’ and so I go to my husband, ‘Why did you tell me that?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I was just messing with you,’ I was like, ‘I actually said it out loud in front of people,'” she recalled.

Belair also weighed in on celebrities coming into WWE to compete, which will be happening at WWE SummerSlam with Logan Paul. She praised The Miz, claiming it’s “a testament to how amazing a superstar is” when chosen as the opponent, as the pressure is on them to get things right on the night.

Over the years, WWE has brought plenty of celebrities in for matches, but they have primarily been involved in the men’s division, which the EST of WWE would like to change.

“I haven’t been approached yet, but I would be very open to that,” she said. “We were just talking about how there’s been a lot of male crossover into WWE on the male side, and when are we going to have a female? Who’s going to be that female that’s going to crossover into WWE and really show up and show out?”

While it is unknown if any female celebrities are willing to step into a WWE ring, Belair made it clear, “I am open to it,” and there are some specific names from the hip-hop world that she would like to interact with if possible.

“Cardi B, Nicki [Minaj], Meg [The Stallion], whoever wants to come out, I am a huge fan of them. They can come and get in the ring; we can tag team. They can come and perform, bring me out, let me come out to their music, my entrance music. Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!”

Cardi B’s name has come up several times recently after she tweeted about loving wrestling, which led to WWE veteran Tamina offering to teach her how to wrestle after Cardi name-dropped Jimmy Snuka in her song “Hot Sh*t.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Z 100” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]