Biff Busick is taking a break from pro wrestling. The former Oney Lorcan in “WWE NXT” made a brief comment on Twitter detailing his current status when it comes to his squared circle career.

“If you have contacted me about bookings, I apologize if I haven’t immediately gotten back to you,” Busick tweeted. “I’ve decided to take some time away from performing in the ring. Thank you.”

Busick began a steady WWE career in 2015 after signing a developmental deal, but it wasn’t until June 2016 when he started wrestling under the Lorcan name. Lorcan played a journeyman role, bouncing between the “NXT” and the “NXT UK” brands, but did establish himself as a tag team with Danny Burch. He also found himself a member of the now-defunct “205 Live” brand, but remained an active member of the “NXT” roster. In October 2020, Lorcan and Burch became the “NXT” Tag Team Champions with the help of a heelish Pat McAfee. The reign didn’t go as planned, though, as Burch became injured and the titles were stripped from the due in March 2021. Busick requested his release from WWE soon after and was eventually let go on November 4, 2021. Busick reflected back on his time in WWE fondly during an April 2022 interview.

“When I got there, man, it was – I don’t want to sound corny, but it was my dream come true,” he said. “This was my dream I’d wanted to do my entire life, and then, you know, I achieved it, and to be there, it was awesome. To train at the Performance Center with guys like Norman Smiley, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, there was so many great minds to learn from. It’s a time in my life that I’ll always hold dear to my heart.”

Before his debut in WWE, Busick was an established name on the independent wrestling scene, having trained under Lancee Storm in Calgary. He would go on to build his wrestling resume with stints in CZW, Evolve, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Since his release from WWE, Busick has wrestled with top independent promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, Prestige and GCW. He fought Jon Moxley at GCW’s Bloodsport 8.

