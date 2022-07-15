“The Road Dogg” Jesse James (real name Brian James) and “The Badass” Billy Gunn spent the better part of the Attitude Era working together as the New Age Outlaws, eventually becoming full-time members of the famed stable D-Generation X. Their involvement in DX earned them a joint spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but Gunn has since jumped over to AEW, and he’d love for James to join him.

“We’re trying to get him here,” Gunn said during an appearance with “K&S WrestleFest” on Facebook. “He’s got other things going on, his podcast that I have to hear about every single day.”

With Gunn currently still wrestling and working for AEW now as a coach, the questions of whether or not James would eventually tag along, so to speak, have always been there. The former WWE writer and producer was released in January along with his brother, Scott Armstrong, with the reason labeled as budget cuts. At the time, James shot down a potential in-ring return, but revealed that he and his former partner would be doing signings together.

According to Gunn, even if James were to show up in AEW, the two have no plans to reform the team.

“No, not reform the New Age Outlaws,” Gunn said. “If you’ve seen Brian lately, he doesn’t want to wrestle anymore.”

Gunn is currently in the midst of a storyline involving his real-life sons, The Gunn Club, and Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, aka The Acclaimed. The two teams recently broke apart, with Billy (perhaps now better known as “Daddy Ass”) siding with his two sons and landing his signature “Fameasser” on Caster on a recent episode of “AEW Dynamite.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit K&S WrestleFest with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

