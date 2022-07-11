Last Wednesday, July 6, 2022, will live in infamy for all wrestling fans, remembered as the day where “Daddy Ass” himself, Billy Gunn, sided with his Ass Boy sons, Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club, and betrayed Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. Tears were shed and hearts were broken on the day that scissoring died, signified best by one Bowens tweet.

To the shock of no one, however, life goes on for Gunn, who expressed zero guilt for his actions when during an appearance at a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing on Sunday.

“It’s wrestling,” Gunn said. “Everybody turns on everybody eventually, get over it! I know that I’m not on the top of everybody’s Christmas Card list for doing that, but sooner or later you’ve got to part ways. I had to do what’s best for me and my boys.”

For those poor, unfortunate souls out there hoping that “Daddy Ass” may scissor with Bowens again one day, Gunn had a message for them.

“I will use scissors to cut my shirt,” Gunn said. “That I will do. But there’s no more Daddy Ass scissoring. No more of that.”

On a more serious note, Gunn was later asked why he and his sons turned on the Acclaimed so quickly, despite the fact that the group was continuing to get strong reactions across AEW TV.

“I just work for the company, so I do what I’m told,” Gunn said. “We kind of didn’t want to let it go this fast. But I don’t know what’s happening or what’s going on, so that’s what you do. You do what you’re told. I have no influence anymore.”

