Arguments can be made that many a wrestler hasn’t being utilized to their fullest potential in WWE, but Diamond Dallas Page believes a big opportunity was missed when it came to Bray Wyatt.

On the latest episode of “DDP Snake Pit” , Page and Jake Roberts focused on the late, great Curt Hennig. The potential of Hennig’s son, Joe Hennig (aka Curtis Axel) was brought up as a star who had more room to grow in WWE. Page said that happens to a lot of talent in WWE who, despite possessing great wrestling acumen, don’t receive an opportunity to shine.

“What sticks out to me the most is, why wasn’t Bray Wyatt the one who stopped Taker’s streak?” Page asked. “Then you could have just kept on going and have him take on the streak. I don’t know why, personalities, politics, I don’t know why. I don’t know why they do certain things.”

Wyatt was unexpectedly released from WWE in July 2021 and Windham Rotunda hasn’t stepped inside the squared circle since. Wyatt did face Undertaker back at WrestleMania 31, but lost to the Deadman just one year removed from Brock Lesnar ending the notorious streak. Wyatt, much like the Undertaker, had supernatural overtones to his persona, especially during his final run in WWE, which saw him alternate between the persona of “Firefly Funhouse” Bray Wyatt and the masked Fiend. For his part, Undertaker has expressed his desire to see Wyatt return to WWE at some point, and during Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame induction, it was Wyatt who paid his respects to the Deadman.

Ironically enough, Page’s WWE debut involved a feud against The Undertaker, as well — it was Page who appeared as the mysterious stalker of Undertaker’s then-wife, Sarah, in 2001. Page was a part of the WCW Invasion angle after the company was bought out by Vince McMahon, and wrestled for WWE until April 2002, when he suffered a neck injury against Hardcore Holly.

