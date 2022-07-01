Britt Baker is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars on the current AEW women’s roster. She kills it with every appearance she makes on programming, whether that be in a match or during a promo. In addition to being one of the most prominent women in wrestling today, the Pennsylvania native also works full-time as a practicing dentist in Florida.

In an interview with “Mel Magazine”, Baker detailed what a typical week would look like in her hectic life.

“Monday and Tuesday, I’m at the dental office. On Tuesday, I’ll work as late as I possibly can, which is usually until around 4 or 5 p.m. Then I go home, grab my suitcase, and go straight to the airport.

“Wednesday is when Dynamite airs, which is our main TV show. I’m usually up pretty late that night, until about 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. I might get one or two hours of sleep before I have to catch the 5 or 6 a.m. flight back home to get to the dental office.”

Baker continued to say that while her schedule is crazy, she wouldn’t have things any other way because she can do her two dream jobs at the same time. She also noted that when she first started juggling wrestling and dental school simultaneously, she faced hostility from people in both fields due to the nature of the two careers being opposites. She went on to say that as time has passed, the perception has changed and many people admire that she can balance both at the same time.

Baker also revealed to “Mel Magazine” that she decided that she wanted to enroll in dental school while she was still a student at Penn State. She enjoyed science and knew she was good at it, but she said that she coasted through school without putting effort into getting the best grades possible.

After a wake-up call from her father and a job-shadowing through one summer, she discovered her interest in the healthcare field and tried various positions until she job-shadowed at her general dentist’s office. She realized how enjoyable dentistry was during her time there and decided she wanted to work towards becoming a dentist. She worked hard to boost her grades and was eventually accepted into several different schools.

Baker began her wrestling career back in 2015 after being accepted into the University of Pittsburgh for dental school. After watching wrestling with her friend and realizing just how big the indies were in the Pittsburgh area, she knew that she had to become involved in the business. She found a wrestling school in the area and decided to call them up. They told her she could commence her training the following week, and the rest is history.

