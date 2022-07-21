Britt Baker has been with AEW since the company’s first pay-per-view in 2019 and has had several memorable rivalries, but the doctor still sees opponents out there she would like to meet in the ring — and not all of them are in AEW.

“When I first started training, I studied every single night the Four Horsewomen, who are Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch,” Baker said while appearing on the podcast “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.” “And I always said any one of them would be a dream match for me, and I always switched which one and why.

“Maybe right now I’ll say Bayley, just because she had a really bad injury right now that she’s coming back from, and if it’s anything like me … I turned a new page, it was a new Britt Baker when I came back from my injury. I had a new energy, new everything. And if that’s what’s about to come out for her … I want her, I want to square up against her, because it’s coming. She’s gonna be even better than before, and she’s already great.”

Baker then proceeded to expressly lay out a challenge to the WWE superstar.

“Bayley, a role model, right? Well, I don’t think so,” Baker said. “Let’s see it. Bring it over to my side. Cross over to my side, you know, Forbidden Door, right? Can you walk through it? I can, can you?”

Bayley has made history since arriving at WWE even prior to her main roster run, as she and Sasha Banks were the first women to main event an NXT Takeover, going at it for thirty minutes in an Iron Woman match for the “NXT” Women’s title at Takeover: Respect. Bayley walked away with the victory, retaining the title she’d won from Banks at the previous Takeover to a thunderous ovation. She would go on to become “Raw” Women’s Champion, “SmackDown” Women’s Champion, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion (ironically alongside Banks), making her the first person to complete the WWE Women’s Grand Slam. She tore her ACL in 2021 and hasn’t been season since, though rumor has it that she’s currently training for her return.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

