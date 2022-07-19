Adam Cole hasn’t been seen in the ring since the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event where he suffered a nasty concussion, and his partner Britt Baker has confirmed that “he definitely has to take some time to recover.”

Cole suffered the concussion in the fatal four-way match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship between himself, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and “Hangman” Adam Page. Baker gave an update on his condition when speaking to “SportsKeeda.”

“He’s definitely recovering and healing,” she said. “I hope just like everybody else that we get to see him back in a wrestling ring soon.”

The concussion isn’t the only problem that the Undisputed Elite star is dealing with, though, as he also reportedly has a torn labrum, something he was dealing with for months in the build-up to AEW’s most recent pay-per-view. He had also been battling through various injuries for longer than people realize, dating back to when he faced Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution.

When speaking to New York Post, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he allowed Cole to compete at AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door, despite the issues he was dealing with.

“He had been cleared to wrestle. So now, I’m also gonna take some time [off] for him,” Khan said. “We had already taken some time and I’ll take some more time to make sure he’s right and wouldn’t want him to wrestle until he’s feeling 100 percent. He was feeling 100 percent going into Forbidden Door. That’s how unpredictable these [injuries] are.”

Even though Cole has a torn labrum, it was reported that he is opting to not get surgery. It will be the rehabilitation process from the concussion that determines Cole’s timeline for returning to the wrestling ring.

