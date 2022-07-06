Who doesn’t love a bit of the ol’ ultraviolence?

Brody King recently appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of his match against AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, which is set to take place on tonight’s episode of “AEW Dynamite.” During the interview, King said that the two have never wrestled each other, but he expects them to mesh very well.

“Jon and I both have a certain affinity towards violence and Japanese wrestling,” King said, “and we’re very physical and intense people.” King notes that the bout isn’t a match people expected, but promises that “it’s going to be very, very physical.”

King won a Royal Rampage battle royal on “AEW Rampage” to earn a shot at Moxley’s title — objectively King’s biggest opportunity in AEW since he joined the promotion in December. He says professional wrestling “isn’t supposed to be pretty.”

“I feel like Jon and myself both have a very gritty, violent style,” King said. “It’s not flips and beautiful moves. It’s violent, it’s hard-hitting, and that is the brand of pro wrestling that I want to see on the biggest stage.”

“I wanna see that four pillars from All Japan Pro Wrestling,” King continued, referring to the quartet of Mitsuharu Misawa, Kenta Kobashi, Toshiaki Kawada, and Akira Taue, who rose to prominence in the commercially and critically successful All Japan Pro Wrestling in the 1990s. “I want to see that New Japan strong style.” King has been a regular presence on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s “NJPW Strong” show, and he hopes to bring that philosophy to a nationally televised main event.

“I want to see people look like they’re in actual agony and getting the crap beaten out of them,” he said.

