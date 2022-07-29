During his time in WWE, Chris Jericho found a great deal of success under the leadership of Vince McMahon, winning world championships, coming up with iconic catchphrases, and even headlining WrestleMania.

“It was a great place for me to work for a very long time,” Jericho said in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. “Always enjoyed working with Vince, always enjoyed working with WWE, but I’m really happy to be with AEW.”

McMahon officially retired last Friday in an announcement that was initially put out on Twitter. His resignation came following allegations that he had paid a considerable amount of hush money to cover up potential sexual misconduct scandals via the company’s finances, with the amount seeming to total $14.6 million.

Prior to stepping down as head of creative, McMahon had already stepped down as CEO and chairman of the board, while his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, became interim CEO and chairwoman. Since McMahon’s resignation, Stephanie and WWE President Nick Khan have officially taken his place in the company as co-CEOs, while creative has been taken over by Stephanie’s husband, Paul Levesque, formerly known as Triple H. Levesque is someone Jericho knows well — the two men main-evented Wrestlemania X8 in a match for the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship, with Stephanie also being heavily involved in the storyline. Jericho has also gone up against Levesque, in a sense, as a business rival, as Levesque was previously the mastermind behind “WWE NXT,” an early competitor of AEW.

Jericho last wrestled on “AEW Dynamite” when he defeated Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match on July 20th. Following Moxley’s defense of the AEW Intermin World Championship against Rush this past Wednesday, Jericho challenged Moxley to a match for the title at the “Quake by the Lake” episode in two weeks.

