For a good portion of their WWE careers, Chris Jericho and Triple H were heated rivals. The two would wrestle countless times in Hell in a Cell matches, WWE Championship matches, and once even in a WrestleMania main event. And while the on-and-offscreen animosity between the two has long since dissipated, that hasn’t stopped Jericho from having a little bit of fun at “The Game’s” expense every now and then.

In an appearance on the “True Geordie” podcast, the AEW star revealed as much when he talked about the nickname he had once bestowed upon Triple H.

“I used to call Triple H ‘Prince Charles,'” Jericho said. “Prince Charles [isn’t] king, right, until the Queen passes away. And she’s been there 30, 40 years. She ain’t going anywhere. Triple H is the Prince Charles of wrestling, in that he’s supposed to take it over, but it might be a long time. I think Vince [McMahon] is 78, so it could be another 20 years. And he’s not going anywhere. I don’t think Vince will ever give up the throne.”

Triple H has long been thought of as a potential successor for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, having served as Executive Senior Advisor, Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, and in his current role as Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. Many, however, have felt his power has declined within the company since “NXT,” his brainchild, was rebranded as NXT 2.0, as well as the health issues that forced him to tone down his responsibilities for several months before his recent return.

As for Jericho, he currently finds himself locked in a battle with rival Eddie Kingston, who has bested him in singles action and most recently in the Blood and Guts match. Jericho and Kingston will collide again next week on “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night Three” in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere,” with the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

