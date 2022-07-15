When the report was first released that WWE “Raw” was going to be TV-14, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes swiftly reacted to the news.

Rhodes tweeted the winking face emoji.

😉 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 14, 2022

As noted, there has been a new update about the TV rating.

It was originally announced that WWE “Raw” was going to be TV-14 on July 18th. Now in an update from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, the memo of the change was sent out prematurely and the date for the switch has not yet been finalized. The full update is available here.

The “PG Era” of “Raw” began in 2008. Cody would make his WWE “Raw” debut on July 16, 2007, against Randy Orton. His first stint in WWE was from 2007 to 2016.

Cody’s WWE return is currently in the running for the ESPY’s WWE Moment Of The Year Award. Cody made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent to Seth Rollins.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is currently out of action due to torn right pectoral muscle. He had surgery for the injury on June 9.

