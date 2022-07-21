WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is already looking ahead to his next big WWE Moment.

On Wednesday, Rhodes’ WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38 won the ESPY for “WWE Moment of the Year”. He was going against three other viable candidates in The Undertaker getting inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stunning Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, and Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship.

Rhodes was interviewed after winning the ESPY award and revealed that he needs to get back to the WWE ring for another “WWE Moment of the Year.”

“I’m nominated with guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena. So to be the one who’s taking home the WWE Moment of the Year feels good,” said Rhodes.

“You know, it’s a little bit of that new blood. I’m still angry Cody from 2015, so to be able to show up and be like, you know, ‘They voted for me’ — It definitely is not something I take for granted. And if anything, it’s kind of positioned me where I’m looking at 2023. I need to be back so you’ve got to find another moment, and I think I know what that moment could be in terms of getting back here for another ESPY WWE Moment of the Year.”

.@CodyRhodes looks ahead to his next big moment after taking home the 2022 ESPY for WWE Moment of the Year. @ESPYS pic.twitter.com/qzNwLEzhZL — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is currently out of action due to a torn right pectoral muscle. While injured, Rhodes still faced Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In the Cell. Four days after the pay-pay-per-view, on June 9, he underwent successful surgery for the injury. According to the latest updates from WWE, Rhodes will be out of action a total of nine months.

