Cody Rhodes’ WWE comeback at WrestleMania 38 bagged the ESPY for “WWE Moment of the Year” on Wednesday night.

Brandi Rhodes was also in attendance for the award ceremony held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Congrats @CodyRhodes on winning the ESPY for @WWE Moment of the Year!!! 🥳 from undesirable to un-freaking-deniable. You are an inspiration to us all! pic.twitter.com/rD6eRlL0uO — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 21, 2022

Rhodes edged out the three other final nominees for the award – The Undertaker getting inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stunning Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, and Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship. As seen below, McAfee reacted to Rhodes beating him for the ESPY honor.

Just found aht I didn’t win an ESPY for Best WWE Moment. CONGRATS to @CodyRhodes… I’m VERY cool with that MONUMENTAL moment in Sports Entertainment history getting acknowledged with accolades. The Rhodes 🚀 was fun to watch.. Godspeed with that pec. Cheers Mr Nightmare pic.twitter.com/oPPuLs2XEQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 21, 2022

Rhodes was also on stage, along with actress Alison Brie, to present the award for “Best Comeback Athlete” to Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Cody Rhodes and Alison Brie awarded the Best Comeback Athlete Award to Klay Thompson beating out Trey Mancini,Joe Burrow and Diamond DeShields.#ESPYS pic.twitter.com/7Fd87vx8va — markjosephramos🇵🇭🇨🇦 (@mackyramos) July 21, 2022

Rhodes caught up with WWE.com for an interview after winning the ESPY.

“It’s very stirring,” Rhodes said while describing his reaction to the win. “I was excited to be nominated, and it was a significant moment for me. It [coming back to WWE] is the best decision I’ve ever made in my wrestling career, but I’m nominated with guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker, so to be the one who is taking home the WWE Moment of the Year feels good.”

Already looking ahead to 2023, Rhodes said he plans on creating another history-making moment in time for next year’s ESPYs. You can watch the full interview below.

EXCLUSIVE: @CodyRhodes reflects on winning the #ESPYS award for WWE Moment of the Year. pic.twitter.com/uwlPVXvSZz — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2022

Rhodes returned to WWE in April as Vince McMahon’s handpicked surprised opponent to face Seth Rollins at the Showcase of Immortals. Presently sidelined with an injury, Rhodes is the odds-on favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble in January and potentially main event WrestleMania 39 next April.

As noted earlier, Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio recently to provide details on a new WWE project he is working on. You can click here for full details on the same.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]