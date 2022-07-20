Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance during the live broadcast of “Busted Open Radio” on July 15 and provided an update on his road to recovery from a torn pectoral injury he sustained leading into the Hell in a Cell premium live event. Rhodes raised eyebrows by still competing at the show, defeating Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match before undergoing successful surgery just days later.

While confirming no timetable is currently in place for his return – though it has been said by WWE that he will be out of action for nine months – Rhodes dropped some news about a future WWE project that began before he suffered the major setback.

“Little spoiler. For the past year — I don’t know if it was a year — but since WrestleMania, WWE has been doing a documentary on me potentially for Peacock,” Rhodes told the Sirius XM show. “… They’ve been filming this documentary, and then my titty explodes and the documentary changed greatly.”

Rhodes revealed that he provided a list of important people in his life who he wanted to be featured in the documentary. The 37-year-old joked that “Busted Open Radio” host Dave LaGreca kept making the list, but noted that the people who will figure into it are people who know him very well. There’s currently no word on whether Rhodes’ former colleagues at All Elite Wrestling, such as former fellow AEW EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega, as well as QT Marshall who is his co-trainer at The Nightmare Factory wrestling school, will be a part of the project.

Rhodes, who is the son of the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and brother of AEW’s Dustin Rhodes, first left WWE in 2016 following creative differences during his stint as the Stardust character. The character was a far cry from his two runs with the WWE Intercontinental Championship and successful tag team title runs with the likes of his brother and former Legacy teammate, Ted DiBiase Jr. Rhodes eventually found homes outside WWE with Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling where he joined the Bullet Club faction.

In January 2019, Tony Khan’s AEW promotion was officially born, with Rhodes serving an Executive Vice President as well as an on-screen talent. Rhodes won the AEW TNT Championship on three occasions before leaving the company earlier this year to rejoin WWE, where he ultimately made a surprise return on the first night of WrestleMania 38.

