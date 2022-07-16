It looks as though a tag team recognized internationally will once again be free agents after tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Louisville, Kentucky. PWInsider is reporting that current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, will no longer be under a contract with the promotion after this weekend.

The duo were released from WWE in April 2020 due to ongoing budget cuts and would subsequentially sign a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. They made their debut at Slammiversary that year, ushering in what was recognized as a new era for Impact.

The report notes that though Anderson and Gallows will be free to sign elsewhere, they are expected to continue working with both Impact Wrestling and New Japan through August. This includes the NJPW events they have already been advertised for as well as Impact’s August lineup for shows in Chicago.

Gallows and Anderson are currently in their third reign as the Impact Tag Team Champions. When it comes to singles competition, Anderson is currently in his first reign as the NEVER Openweight Champion of the company, having defeated the former Champion Tama Tonga at the June 12 NJPW Dominion event at Osaka-Jo Hall. The team has also won the IWGP Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions and were the winners of the prestigious 2013 World Tag League tournament.

They decided to sign with WWE in February 2016 and eventually became two-time “Raw” Tag Team Champions and winners of the WWE Tag Team World Cup that culminated at Crown Jewel 2019. During their time with the company, they were recognized by various monikers such as the expected Gallows & Anderson and “Good Brothers”, but also “The Club” when they formed a trio with AJ Styles leading up to their WWE release.

Stay tuned for updates on where The Good Brothers will end up next.

