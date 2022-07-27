Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon recently announced his shocking resignation after 40 years as WWE’s top boss. McMahon’s retirement didn’t come without controversy, as he’s currently under investigation over several non-disclosure agreements he allegedly made with former female WWE employees due to instances of sexual misconduct. The investigation revealed that over $12 million of hush money was paid out over 16 years.

Despite these allegations, several people who have worked with McMahon, both in the past and more recently, have paid their respects to the 76-year-old former CEO since the news of his resignation came out, and that list now includes UFC President Dana White, who commented on McMahon’s retirement during a post-fight press conference after the Dana White Contender Series.

“I got stories about Vince for days,” White said. “What that guy built and what he’s done is incredible. He’s been doing it for 50 plus years, I watched that stuff as a kid, and to still be here doing it now, he’s phenomenal. He’s a killer, he’s buried the hatchet in my back a few times, but that’s what you’re dealing with. You don’t deal with a killer and not expect him to try to kill you. I have nothing but respect for Vince, though.”

As he referenced, the UFC boss has had an interesting relationship with McMahon and WWE over the years, but the two have always seemed to shared a mutual respect for one another. The two also shared the desire to continue running their respective shows during the pandemic, hosting wrestling and fighting events while the entire world was shut down. In the past, White and McMahon have even worked together to promote talent, having Brock Lesnar’s UFC fight with Mark Hunt promoted on WWE television ahead of his WWE SummerSlam match with Randy Orton, and vice versa, in 2016.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit UFC with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts