AEW has been host to several injury problems as of late and that includes ones that fans aren’t even aware of, as Dax Harwood has revealed he recently worked a big match while injured.

FTR have been on a roll throughout 2022, capturing the IGWP, ROH, and AAA Tag Team Championships, and both men have put together great matches during this period. One of their biggest bouts of the year took place at ROH’s Supercard Of Honor — the first show ran by Tony Khan — as they competed in a dream match against The Briscoes.

The encounter received plaudits from fans and fellow wrestlers alike, but Harwood revealed to “Web Is Jericho” that he competed in the bout with a torn labrum that wraps from his groin to his hip, as he “got that right before the match with The Briscoes.” Interestingly, this is the same injury that Adam Cole had also been working through, showcasing that it can be a common problem in the business.

“I took a suplex on the floor, and it’s still very uncomfortable just to sit down. To walk or to run it doesn’t bother me, but to sit down, it just kills me,” he explained. “Every match you have, I don’t care how old you are or how young you are, every match is gonna take a toll on your body.”

While AEW has pushed some huge, violent matches as of late from Barbed Wire Everywhere to Blood & Guts, Harwood stressed the idea that even the simple things that happen during an encounter can cause pain. “A shoulder tackle hurts so bad.”

“We’ll take this move, and you’ll watch guys get right back up and smile and laugh,” he said. “And in my mind, I’m like, ‘I gotta go home to my daughter, and that one tackle, that one bump hurt so bad that I can’t play with her.’ So why are we telling these fans this doesn’t hurt? ‘Watch — the ring is springy, it’s like a trampoline.’ It’s the complete opposite, everything hurts.”

During “AEW Dynamite” this week, Harwood opened up about his life, telling a heartwarming story of how his daughter avoided open heart surgery after finding out she had a hole in her heart. He promised he would “fight like an eight-year-old girl” this weekend at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. FTR will once again be stepping into the ring to face The Briscoes on Saturday night in a two-out-of-three falls match for the ROH Tag Team Championships.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]