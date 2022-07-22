Dax Harwood has unveiled a new FTR shirt inspired by the team’s inspirational promo on “AEW Dynamite,” with 100% of the proceeds from sales going to charity. The shirt has a white background with the text “Fight Like An 8 Year Old Girl” written across it in a bold, black font. Underneath is a red heart.

“So many of you guys asked,” Harwood posted on Twitter. “LFG! 100% of royalties will be donated to the American Heart Association. I’m truly proud to be all of y’alls Uncle.”

The shirt specifically refers to Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite,” when Tony Schiavone conducted an in-ring interview with FTR ahead of their Ring of Honor Tag Team Title defense against the Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 falls match at the upcoming “Death Before Dishonor” pay-per-view this Saturday. During the interview, while discussing how hard FTR would fight in order to come out of the pay-per-view with their titles, Harwood told the story of a five-year-old girl who was informed by a doctor that she had a hole in her heart. If she fought hard enough, the doctor told the girl’s parents, the hole would close up and there would be no need for open-heart surgery. Three years later, according to Harwood, the hole had closed up completely, because the little girl “fought her ass off.” Harwood then revealed that the little girl he was talking about was actually his own daughter, and if his daughter can fight that hard, then he can the same thing. Harwood finished the promo by telling the Briscoes that he would “fight like an eight-year-old girl.”

The shirt can be bought at the Pro Wrestling Tees website, and fans have the option to donate directly to the AHA listed on the website.

