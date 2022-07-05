While Drew McIntyre has never been part of WWE’s “NXT UK” brand, he has recently advocated for talent from that show to get a big opportunity at an upcoming premium live event.

In a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, the former WWE Champion spoke about the WWE Clash At The Castle event, and he made it clear that “we should get an NXT UK match on that show.” To this point, an “NXT UK” match has never been featured on a main roster premium live event, but several members of the roster have spent time on the brand such as Rhea Ripley and Butch.

No matches have been announced at this point for the event in Cardiff, Wales, but McIntyre has made it clear on “WWE SmackDown” that he plans on challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at that event — providing Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam — but nothing has been officially confirmed.

“Realistically, they might just turn around and go, ‘Drew, you’re not booked,’ and then you’ll find me on a trampoline outside with little weights, jumping up and down, just going, ‘I’m not booked,’ outside of Cardiff,” he joked. “Ask me to referee a match and I’ll say no, and then they’ll try to convince me eventually, and I’ll referee an NXT UK match maybe.”

McIntyre had the chance to become Mr. Money In The Bank at the most recent event, but that match ended up being won by Theory. The Scotsman did have an opportunity where he was alone climbing up the ring, but in the end, Butch made his way down to jump on his back, stopping him in his tracks.

