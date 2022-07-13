Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to social media earlier today and dropped the unfortunate news that he will be unable to attend “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Pt. 1” due to being ill. When someone in the comments section of his announcement asked if it was COVID-19, Rhodes noted that it does feel like when he had COVID in January 2022.

“Not at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest tonight as I am super sick at home. Y’all tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8/7 central. @AEW … Think it is [COVID]. Feel like last time I got,” Dustin writes.

Rhodes last wrestled in AEW during the “Royal Rampage” battle royal that aired on the June 29 edition of “Rampage”. Though Dustin would put up a valiant effort, Brody King would walk away as the winner of the “Royal Rampage” battle royal and earn himself a shot at Jon Moxley’s Interim AEW World Title.

Though Dustin will not be able to attend, other big moments are scheduled for tonight including a three-way tag team match that pits the current champions, The Young Bucks, against Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks. Wardlow will also defend his TNT Championship for the first time when he goes one-on-one against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

Below is the current lineup for tonight’s Fyter Fest, taking place from the The Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks in a three-way match

* Non-title match: AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* TNT title: Wardlow defends against Orange Cassidy

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

* Luchasaurus in action

* Christian Cage speaks

* Chris Jericho will speak

