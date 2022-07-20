Eddie Kingston is currently preparing for a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” match against Chris Jericho on “AEW Dynamite” tonight, and while they’ve been working the storyline for a long time, Kingston has made his thoughts clear on the wrestling veteran: “I don’t like him, really.”

Of course, in professional wrestling, the lines between reality and kayfabe can often be blurred, meaning many major rivals are actually legitimate friends behind the scenes, as has been seen with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn over the years, to take one example. Kingston mentioned to TV Insider that “People think I’m working with Chris,” but that does not appear to be the case.

“We’re here to do business, but I’m going to get in some shots he ain’t going to like, because I really don’t like the guy,” Kingston said. “I think he is a carny lowlife. Everything I do is as real as possible. For some reason, Tony Khan, the match-maker, puts me in the ring with people I don’t like, but it’s part of the deal.”

Kingston has been feuding with Jericho throughout 2022, with the two men going back and forth in a variety of segments and matches throughout that rivalry. This has led to some incredible promos and in-ring contests with major stakes, and when other wrestlers got involved, it became a full-fledged faction war. The Jericho Appreciation Society have been involved throughout, while Kingston has brought Santana and Ortiz, as well as members of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside him to level up the numbers. Jericho and Kingston have competed against each other in singles action, in the Anarchy In The Arena match, and most recently inside Blood & Guts. Now, the two are back to a singles match — though the JAS will be suspended in a shark cage — which will presumably serve as the conclusion of the feud. Of course, whether or not you believe there’s actual bad blood between the two men behind the scenes depends on how much you believe Kingston (or any wrestler) when talking to the media ahead of a big match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]