Earlier today, AEW announced that the entrances for tonight’s opening contest on “Rampage” will be airing live on AEW’s Twitter and YouTube pages.

The opening contest in question is Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order taking on Malakai Black and Brody King of House of Black. King and Silver were last on “Rampage” two weeks ago where both men took place in the Royal Rampage match, with King coming out on top. Black hasn’t wrestled on “Rampage” since May when he, along with the rest of House of Black, defeated Fuego Del Sol and Dark Order Members Evil Uno and Pres10 Vance. Reynolds hasn’t appeared on the show since February when he and Silver came up short against ReDRagon in a Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal.

AEW is no stranger to airing exclusive content like this, as they have been airing the opening entrances live on Twitter and YouTube almost consistently for two months, including Konosuke Takeshita and Eddie Kingston last week. Not only has AEW aired entrances like this but back in October 2021, they aired the first ever “Rampage Buy-In” which included Minoru Suzuki vs Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish, and Tay Conti vs Santana Garrett. They are yet to do another “Rampage Buy-In,” however, it is possible they bring the concept back in the future.

With this matchup tonight, House of Black will have faced every current Dark Order member on “Rampage,” except for Anna Jay.

Also lined up for tonight’s show, Johnathan Gresham will defend his Ring of Honor World Championship against new rival and former partner, Lee Moriarty. This match was added after Gresham joined Gates of Agony last week on “Rampage” after turning his back on Moriarty in a tag match.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]