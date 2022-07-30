The final betting odds for tomorrow night’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event have been revealed.

BetOnline released the final odds earlier today and it looks as if Roman Reigns is favored to walk out of his Last Man Standing match still the Undisputed WWE Champion.

As seen below, Bianca Belair is also favored to walk out of the event with her “Raw” Women’s Championship.

Note: (-) denotes the match favorite, (+) denotes the match underdog

WWE Undisputed Last Man Standing Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -600 (1/6)

Brock Lesnar +350 (7/2)

*The opening odds had Reigns at -200 (1/2) and Lesnar at +150 (7/2)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Match Winner

Liv Morgan (c) -200 (1/2)

Ronda Rousey +150 (3/2)

*The opening odds had Morgan at -200 (1/2) and Rousey at +150 (3/2)

WWE Raw Women’s Champ Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -500 (1/5)

Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)

WWE Tag Team Champ Match Winner

The Usos (c) -200 (1/2)

The Street Profits +150 (3/2)

*The opening odds had the Usos at -400 (1/4) and the Street Profits at +250 (5/2)

WWE United States Champ Match Winner

Bobby Lashley (c) -300 (1/3)

Theory +200 (2/10)

*The opening odds had Lashley at -250 (2/5) and Theory at +170 (17/10)

Singles Match Winner

Logan Paul -2000 (1/20)

The Miz +700 (7/1)

Singles Match Winner

Pat McAfee -400 (1/4)

Happy Corbin +250 (5/2)

*The opening odds had McAfee at -220 (5/11) and Corbin at +160 (8/5)

Tag Team Match Winner

The Judgement Day -250 (2/5)

The Mysterios +170 (17/10)

Wrestling INC.’s live coverage of the event will begin tomorrow night on the website as the show will emanate from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

