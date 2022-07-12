Another premium live event is on the horizon, which means it’s time for a tradition unlike any other: match odds being released for fans to wager on. The odds for the announced matches for WWE SummerSlam on July 30 have been made available, courtesy of BetOnline, and you can see them below.

WWE Undisputed Last Man Standing Match

Roman Reigns (c) -200 (1/2)

Brock Lesnar +150 (3/2)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Match

Liv Morgan (c) -300 (1/3)

Ronda Rousey +200 (2/1)

WWE Tag Team Champ Match

The Usos (c) -400 (1/4)

The Street Profits +250 (5/2)

WWE United States Champ Match

Bobby Lashley (c) -250 (2/5)

Theory +170 (17/10)

Singles Match

Pat McAfee -220 (5/11)

Happy Corbin +160 (8/5)

Not included were the odds for potential matches featuring “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Becky Lynch, as well as The Miz and Logan Paul, as these matches have not yet been made official. Belair seems to be feuding with both Carmella and Lynch at the same time, but there’s been no formal announcement as to what a SummerSlam match involving the three will look like. Similarly, while a match between Miz and Paul has been teased, it’s unclear if it will be a singles match between the two, or a tag match also featuring Tommaso Ciampa and AJ Styles. Paul is expected to confront The Miz on the next episode of “Raw.”

As for the matches that have been announced, fans will find few surprises with the odds. WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns is favored to retain his title against Brock Lesnar, much as he did at WrestleMania 38 in April. The Usos and Bobby Lashley are also favored to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships and the United States Championship against The Street Profits and Theory, respectively, while Pat McAfee is the favorite in his singles match with Happy Corbin.

As for the “SmackDown” Women’s title match, champion Liv Morgan is the initial favorite over challenger Ronda Rousey. Rousey had held the title since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in the spring, but lost it to Morgan at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month.

As noted, WWE SummerSlam will take place on July 30 from the not-so-intimate confines of the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Like all WWE premium live events, the show will air on Peacock.

