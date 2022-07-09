Liv Morgan will get a chance to prove that her championship win over Ronda Rousey was not a fluke. WWE announced late Friday night that Morgan will defend the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship in a title rematch against Rousey at SummerSlam.

The announcement comes less than a week into the first championship reign of Morgan’s career. She won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the titular event last Saturday night. Less than two hours later, Morgan raced to the ring to cash in her contract for a championship match against Rousey, who had just survived a title match against Natalya.

Morgan’s cash-in nearly ended in disaster. Rousey quickly grabbed an ankle lock. However, Morgan was able to escape by kicking Rousey in her knee, which had been the focus of her match against Natalya. Morgan rolled up Rousey and get the pin. The match lasted less than a minute.

Rousey showed remarkable sportsmanship after the match. She personally handed the title belt to Morgan, embraced her, and raised her hand before leaving the ring.

On Friday night’s “SmackDown”, Rousey once again congratulated Morgan during an in-ring segment. However, Rousey also warned Morgan that things will not be as easy for her at SummerSlam.

“You seized the moment at Money in the Bank and that’s what it’s all about,” Rousey told Morgan on “SmackDown”. “But for me, please, savor this honeymoon phase while you can because at SummerSlam you’re gonna learn that challenging for the title – it’s a whole lot easier than defending it.”

The in-ring segment on Friday night’s “SmackDown” also included Natalya, who attacked Rousey and also took credit for weakening Rousey for Morgan’s cash-in. Morgan rescued Rousey from the attack. That was followed by a match between Rousey and Natalya. Rousey won handily in a matter of minutes by forcing Natalya to tap out to an ankle lock.

