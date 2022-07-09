Some matches simply deserve a big stage.

WWE has announced they will run back one of the standout matches from the Money In The Bank event later this month, as The Street Profits will once again have a chance at Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy & Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam on July 30. The initial match at Money In The Bank ended in controversy when it appeared on replay that Montez Ford had one shoulder up when the final fall was counted.

Dawkins and Ford are both former tag champions, having one reign apiece with both the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Tag Team Titles, both of which are currently held by The Usos. Having held the “SmackDown” Tag Titles since July 18th, 2021, when the brothers defeated the father-son tandem of Dominik & Rey Mysterio at that year’s Money In The Bank event, The Usos unified both titles on May 20th of this year when they defeated “Raw” Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Riddle.

The tag team championship match isn’t the only Money In The Bank rematch on this year’s SummerSlam, as WWE United States Champion Lashley will defend his title against Theory, who lost the US Title en route to winning the men’s Money In The Bank match. Pat McAfee will also get revenge for Happy Corbin’s Money In The Bank assault, as the two will face off in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

SummerSlam will also see a WrestleMania rematch between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his long-time adversary Brock Lesnar. The two will meet in a Last Man Standing Match, which WWE is billing as the final contest between the two superstars. The match is their sixth singles contest, not counting the WrestleMania 31 match that ended with Seth Rollins cashing in his money in the bank contract.

You can see the updated WWE SummerSlam card below:

UNDISPUTED WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP “LAST MAN STANDING” MATCH

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee

