Though he may have come up a bit short in his ROH World Championship match against Jonathan Gresham this past Friday, Lee Moriarty is getting a chance to re-focus and get back on track to win.

It was announced that Dante Martin from Top Flight will go one-on-one against Moriarty as part of AEW “Rampage”: Fyter Fest Week 2 on July 22. This is the first match that has been revealed for the card so far, but AEW claims that more matches will be revealed on social media in the coming days.

The match was set up during a backstage segment on this Friday’s episode of “Rampage”. After his unfortunate loss to Gresham, Moriarty appeared for an interview segment with Lexy Nair, but before he could really get into his statement, Stokely Hathaway interrupted and offered to do some business with Moriarty.

That’s when Hathaway would also be interrupted, but in this case, it was Sydal breaking up the conversation. That’s when Sydal proposed that the two rising up-and-comers — Dante and Lee — compete in a match on next week’s show.

Here is the current lineup for AEW “Rampage”: Fyter Fest week two on July 22:

* Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

As for this Wednesday’s Fyter Fest week 2 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, several matches have been confirmed including the main event “barbed wire everywhere” match between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho. Other top matches advertised include Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends.

Here is the current lineup for AEW “Dynamite”: Fyter Fest week two on 7/20:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho in a “barbed wire everywhere” match

* Luchasaurus & Christian Cage vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends

