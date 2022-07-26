There was an unusual amount of fan excitement surrounding “WWE Raw” this week following the news that Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) has officially taken over the creative department in WWE. Vince McMahon’s retirement as WWE CEO has caused a major shakeup behind the scenes, and The Game has ended up in charge of creative while also taking on the role of EVP of Talent Relations. Considering his history in charge of “WWE NXT” during its black and gold days, there was a lot of anticipation about what changes could occur during the latest edition of the three-hour show.

Ultimately, the show ended up feeling largely normal with a few tweaks in the general flow of the evening, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas believes that while “you can’t go a complete 180 in one night,” you could see differences if you were looking for them.

“There was some subtle changes,” Korderas said. “I thought the show flowed very nicely, it was very entertaining, there was a lot of good stuff going on, obviously, not perfect, but still a little different feel to it … It’s going to take some time to make some subtle changes, and I think Triple H will be the best one who can really integrate old school pro wrestling with modern day sports entertainment and combine the two in a way that will mesh well. Good luck, Triple H.”

In today's #ReffinRant RAW seemed to have a bit of a different feel and flow last night. Positive sign for the future? I believe it is. 👍#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/DoUuFRppm7 — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) July 26, 2022

It has been reported that the news of Levesque taking over the creative department is something that was met with “general excitement” from the WWE roster, particularly since a large number of them have been able to work with him in the past during their “NXT” runs.

