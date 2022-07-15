There’s arguably no bigger match at the upcoming Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor event than FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defending the ROH Tag Team Titles against former champions The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe), in a rematch of their well-regarded Supercard of Honor bout. But it’s also a match that may not have been as sure a thing with some of the participants when the idea was first broached.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Harwood revealed his surprising initial reaction to the idea of a second FTR vs. Briscoes match.

“I had a talk with Tony and he pitched the match with Briscoes,” Harwood said. “And I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to go back to that.’ Because in my mind, that moment on April 1 was the perfect moment for me and Cash. I could have retired right after that. Because that match to me was so different than any structured wrestling match you see today. And I think that’s why it’s my favorite.”

Harwood then revealed what made him decide a rematch between the two teams was a good idea.

“Man, Ring of Honor needs a spark, and what better spark would there be than the rematch of Briscoes vs. FTR?” Harwood said. “And then I started thinking my anxiety is gonna kick in worrying about this. And then on top of that, I started thinking that’s what I want, I want the anxiety of trying to top that [first] match, I want the anxiety of trying to have a better FTR match than we had at Supercard of Honor. And so now, that’s my goal. To have a better match.”

For Wheeler’s part, he concurred with his partner’s feelings toward the first match and revealed what he hopes to accomplish when the two teas meet again.

“I would say, our first match against the Briscoes is my favorite match of our career,” Wheeler said. “It just was something that I’ll never forget from the moment we went out there. Like, we just felt the energy from the crowd. And the crowd has been the missing ingredient, I think, for making all these things work the way they have.

“I’m not going to try to compare it to the first match, I’m not going to try to live up to the expectations that I feel like are gonna be put on us. I just know we want to go out there and we want to have a great tag team wrestling fight. And we want it to be a big fight feel. I want to make those tag team titles need more than ever. So we take this very seriously.”

