Ring of Honor returns to our screens this weekend presenting Death Before Dishonor, the promotion’s second pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s leadership.

Death Before Dishonor will take place on Saturday, July 23, at 8 PM ET from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, and will air for the first time ever on streaming service Bleacher Report – the same platform that AEW presents their major pay-per-view events such as Double or Nothing and All Out. The event will be available to be purchased by fans in the United States of America for $39.99 and can be accessed through the Bleacher Report website, app and connected devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox.

For fans in Canada, the event will air exclusively on PPV.com for $30.99 plus applicable taxes and service fees, while in Europe, fans can tune in via FITE TV for $19.99. More traditionally, the event will be available to be purchased through cable and satellite TV providers.

Khan, who is also the co-owner and president of All Elite Wrestling, acquired Ring of Honor earlier this year, making the game-changing announcement on the March 2 episode of “AEW Dynamite.” ROH storylines have been unfolding across AEW programming ever since. Death Before Dishonor will be headlined by a clash for the ROH World Championship when Jonathan Gresham — who turned heel on AEW “Rampage” on July 8 by aligning with Tully Blanchard and The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) — defends the title against Claudio Castagnoli (formerly WWE’s Cesaro) who was a stable of ROH from 2005 to 2011. Elsewhere, a two-out-of-three falls match has been signed for the ROH World Tag Team Championship as FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defend the gold against The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark). The full card is listed below, with more matches set to be announced leading up to the event.

ROH: Death Before Dishonor 2022 card – as of July 18, 2022

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh for the ROH World Television Championship

* FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia in a Pure Rules match for the ROH Pure Championship

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH World Women’s Championship

The last Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view took place on September 12, 2021 and was headlined by a Four Corner Survival Elimination match for the ROH World Championship. Bandido retained the gold at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, against Brody King, Demonic Flamita and EC3.

