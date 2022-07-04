For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer.

It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.

Also advertised for the MSG show is the main event match of Seth Rollins vs. Riddle. Whether this will be a televised bout or the dark match after the show is still unclear. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Theory, and “Smackdown’s” Ronda Rousey are also slated for the show.

This report regarding Reigns’ scheduled appearance on “Raw” was echoed last month by Dave Meltzer of “Wrestling Observer Radio”, who added that it will be “the only time the champion will be on Raw pretty much the whole summer”. The first sign of Reigns being less active with his WWE scheduled happened back on May 22 following a live event victory against Drew McIntyre. Reigns offered some clarity into what his non-televised schedule could look like moving forward, saying he’s “not going to be doing too many live events” through the year.

That’s also been the case when it comes to the WWE Universal Champion appearing on television. Reigns was not booked for WWE’s Hell In A Cell premiere live event on June 5 or Money In The Bank in Las Vegas this past Saturday, and has only made rare appearances on “SmackDown” and “Raw” since his victory on night two of WrestleMania 38.

