There are two things you can currently take to the bank in regards to “WWE Monday Night Raw”; you won’t be seeing Naomi and Sasha Banks on the show any time soon and you won’t be seeing Roman Reigns there for at least another month. The good news is when he does return to the red brand, it’ll be for a show taking place at arguably the most famous arena in the world.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about Reigns and how he, and by extension, his WWE Undisputed Championship, have hardly been seen since Reigns signed a new deal for fewer dates earlier this year. Meltzer then revealed when fans can expect to see Reigns on “Raw” next.

“The only time Reigns is going to be on Raw is the Raw from Madison Square Garden,” Meltzer said. “That’s his only Raw booking, the only time the champion will be on Raw pretty much the whole summer.”

The “Raw” show emulating out of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York will take place on July 25, and will be the go-home edition of “Raw” before WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on Saturday, July 30, from Nashville. Reigns is expected to appear at the premium live event; it had previously been reported that Reigns would be facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Reigns last wrestled for WWE at a house show on May 22 and has not wrestled on TV or a premium live event since he and the Usos defeated Riddle, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash in early May. He is scheduled to defend the WWE Undisputed Championship against Riddle on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” this Friday; if Riddle loses, he will not be allowed to challenge for the championship again while Reigns is the champion.

