Three segments have been announced for next weeks “Raw”, emanating from the prestigious Madison Square Garden.

The Mysterios are set to collide with The Judgment Day on the go-home show before SummerSlam, taking place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as part of Rey Mysterio’s 20-year anniversary celebration. The two teams have been feuding with one another ever since The Judgment Day tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio three weeks ago by telling him that they could be a better teacher to him than his father.

On the July 18 edition of “Raw”, Dominik agreed to join the Judgment Day to prevent them from attacking his father, but they rejected his acceptance and beat him with a chair. Rumors are swirling that Dominik will turn on his father during the celebration and officially join the dominating stable. There are also recent reports that say Edge may return at the show to get revenge on The Judgement Day turning on him and help out a former tag team partner in Rey Mysterio.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that Roman Reigns will be making an appearance on the show and will presumably address Brock Lesnar ahead of their Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It is said that the main event of next week will be Reigns and the Usos facing Riddle and the Street Profits, as per PWInsider. Though, whether that match ends up televised or as the dark match after the show remains to be seen.

Lastly, it was announced that Logan Paul would make another appearance on “Raw”. This time, he says he is going to host his own version of Miz TV and present it better than The Miz ever could. This comes after the match between The Miz and Logan Paul became official for WWE SummerSlam.

“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, and Theory have also been advertised for the show.

