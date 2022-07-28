Big E may be out with a major injury at the moment, but people inside and outside of the WWE have not forgotten about the Triple Crown Champion during his absence.

“I’m still getting paid, I have no complaints with the way they’re taking care of me,” Big E said during an appearance on “The MMA Hour. “I’ve been paid very regularly, my money hasn’t gone down at all … There has been no expense either with my medical stuff.”

On March 11, 2022, Big E teamed with New Day partner Kofi Kingston, taking on the Brawling Brutes’ Sheamus and Ridge Holland on an episode of “WWE SmackDown.” Near the end of the match, Holland attempted an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the outside to Big E; however, Big E would not land as safely as either man anticipated, landing instead on the top of his head, which fractured two cervical vertebrae.

Big E underwent successful surgery following the injury and has been in the recovery process ever since. He has not guaranteed a return to the ring due to the nature of the scary injury, but he has shown some progress, including throwing away a neck brace that he doesn’t need anymore.

Kingston and Woods continued on with their feud against the Brawling Brutes, even taking on Sheamus and Holland on the second night of WrestleMania 38, losing to the Brutes in quick fashion. The feud would go on until June, with the Brawling Brutes winning the final match between the two factions when Drew McIntyre teamed with the New Day to try and replace the missing Big E.

Prior to his injury, Big E had been the singles star of New Day, holding WWE’s top prize, the WWE Championship, not even three months prior. Big E won the WWE Championship in September after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley, holding the title until WWE’s Day 1 PLE, where he lost it in a fatal five-way to Brock Lesnar in a match also involving Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The MMA Hour" and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

