Kevin Nash doesn’t watch too much wrestling in his free time, but he does think AEW is starting to look like a product of yesteryear.

“It just seems…dated?” Nash said on the third episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, looking for the right word. “It has a very ‘WCW Thunder’ feel when I watch it.”

When co-host Sean Oliver asked Nash if he was talking specifically about AEW’s production, Nash simply replied, “Everything.”

Nash went on to discuss several individual AEW performers, specifically praising a recent “AEW Dynamite” match between Orange Cassidy and Wardlow, calling Chris Jericho “a great performer,” and giving props to CM Punk, who worked a very brief program with Nash after SummerSlam 2011 — their planned match was nixed after, as Nash later revealed to Wade Keller of PWTorch, his inability to pass a drug test by WWE. Nash clearly finds certain aspects of AEW compelling, but made it clear that for him, it’s the clear number two.

“It’s almost like a no-borders, ‘Doctors Without Borders’ type of situation over there, and it’s hard for me to figure out who the belts go to,” Nash said, referring to the mix of talent from various promotions that get implemented into AEW programming. “But I don’t watch wrestling that often, and if I’m going to watch a product, just visually … the crystal-clear production, and costuming, and everything else that the WWE gives me, I feel like it’s Cirque du Soleil instead of f*cking, you know, Ringling Brothers.”

Nash recently evaluated WWE as well, saying that he notices nobody on the program has any heat. However, that aspect of the product may change now that Triple H, a member of The Kliq, is in charge of WWE creative and Talent Relations.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Kliq This” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]