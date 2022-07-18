Kevin Nash joined the long list of former wrestling legends-turned-podcasters when he debuted his new show “Kliq This” as a part of the AdFreeShows family. During the inaugural episode of the show, Nash also added himself to another list — the list of former wrestlers who have issues with the current wrestling product.

Joining people like The Undertaker, who’s been on the record calling out the lack of grit of the WWE roster and labeled it as “a little soft”, Nash said he recently watched an episode of “Raw” and found something he didn’t like about the current product.

“The thing that I found out or realized was nobody has any heat,” Nash said. “There’s nobody on the television show that I look at and say, ‘That person, if this was real and kicked my door down, I’d be like, oh f***.’ They’re athletic but they don’t look like they can even throw a f***ing punch.”

Not only did Nash criticize the lack of heat current wrestling has today, but the former Kliq member also criticized the in-ring wrestling he sees, not only in WWE but in AEW as well.

“I think what it is is just the work style has changed where it’s a spot fest,” Nash said. “To me, it almost feels — when I watch I match, I realize now that both companies do it when they go to commercial break, the action is in a small box. And I actually enjoy that more because they’re going so f***ing fast on a large screen TV, you’re like, ‘Slow the f*** down!’ It’s too just too fast, nobody sells sh**.”

To add validity to Nash’s claims, both AEW and WWE are dealing with several major injuries, including top stars like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes. One of the latest additions to that list being Adam Cole, who currently is dealing with a concussion he suffered at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

